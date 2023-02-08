60ad6c5596215.image.jpg

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act.

The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance.

The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced.

The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team.

