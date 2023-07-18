After five years of work, Cherokee Metropolitan District finished a $43 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant east of Colorado Springs that will ensure water returning to the aquifer is cleaner and abides by state rules.

"This is a first-of-its-kind wastewater treatment plant that positions us for a sustainable and resilient future providing critical water resources to our community, with an ever-growing population, changing environmental regulations and increased droughts," said Amy Lathen, the district's general manager.

She addressed a crowd gathered at the plant surrounded by prairie out along Drennan Road and outlined the new system that serves 40,000 customers, including Schriever Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills and Meridian Ranch.

"This is monumental for Cherokee," she said.

The recent upgrade brings the metro district into compliance with a consent order the state issued in 2014. As part of that order, the district had to change the way it treats water to include high-recovery reverse osmosis to reduce the total dissolved solids released into the aquifer. Dissolved solids can include organic matter and naturally occurring salt.

Lathen said she expects the new technology in the plant could serve customers for decades to come and keep pace as regulations change.

In contrast, just three months before the previous wastewater system was finished in 2010, the state changed its rules for total dissolved solids to a standard that the system on the edge of completion could not meet.

While the state required the recent updates, they will ensure water providers are pumping cleaner water from the aquifer, a long-term benefit, said Jim Nikkel, general manager for the Meridian Service Metropolitan District. The district that serves Meridian Ranch owns rights to 45.8% of the capacity in Cherokee's wastewater plant.

"The cleaner the water that’s going back in the ground, the cleaner the water we bring back from the aquifers," he said. Both Meridian and Cherokee also are interested in additional groundwater rights, he said.

On the wastewater side, the updated system has capacity to absorb some growth in the county, with 500,000 gallons per day of processing capacity available for sale, of the 4.8 million gallons per day it can treat, Lathen said. The plant is also only providing Schriever with half of the capacity they have reserved, so there is room for the base to grow if needed, she said.

Cherokee has also put in several protections following a diesel spill from Schriever that flowed into the wastewater system during 2021 and killed the microorganisms used in the wastewater treatment process. The base put in new monitors in their lines to ensure that if volatile organic compounds — common components of fuel — flow into the lines, valves will close and prevent them from flowing into the plant again, Lathen and Joshua Watkins, the wastewater manager, said.

Schriever Space Force Base did not respond to a request for comment on Cherokee's new system.

Those who rely on the system are covering the hefty price tag through dedicated charges on their utility bills. For those living in Meridian Ranch, the fee is $10 a month for at least 30 years until the bonds are paid off, Nikkel said. Residential Cherokee customers pay a little more than $7 a month toward the plant, Lathen said

While it was a large investment, if the district wanted to do a similar project now it probably would cost nearly $70 million because of inflation, Watkins said.

At the celebration, County Commissioner Carrie Geitner lauded the district's work to meet the community's needs, noting that while El Paso County can regulate development projects, it does not provide utilities.

"We are relying on all of the small water districts across El Paso County to work together and to make sure that the residents of El Paso County in those unincorporated areas are served and served well, and that there are sustainable water solutions being looked at," she said. "I am so grateful for the work that Cherokee has done."