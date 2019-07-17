A candlelight prayer vigil will be held Wednesday evening in Falcon to honor the life and service of fallen Fort Carson Green Beret Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor.
The vigil is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at JAK's Brewery, 11860 Stapleton Drive, at the community tree.
Sartor, 40, of Teague, Texas, died Saturday in Faryab Province in Afghanistan from injuries sustained in combat involving small arms fire, the Army said.
Sartor was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group. He had been in the Army since 2001 and had been a Green Beret since 2005, the Army said.
He had served seven deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2002, according to a news release from U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He first deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002. As a Green Beret, he was deployed in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also deployed with the 10th Special Forces Group to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019. Sartor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal posthumously.
He is survived by his wife and three children, according to the Special Forces Foundation. Click here to donate to the Sartor family through the foundation.