Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced that he will travel to Colorado Springs to visit the North American Aerospace Defense Command headquarters.

Trudeau's office announced that he will visit NORAD at Peterson Space Force Base on Tuesday before traveling to Los Angeles to participate in the ninth Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden. The summit is scheduled Monday through Friday, June 10.

Trudeau will be joined in Colorado Springs by Anita Anand, Canada's defense minister.

The U.S. Department of Defense also announced on Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with senior leaders and troops at NORAD and Northern Command at Peterson on Tuesday.

Austin will then travel to Singapore to participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with Indo-Pacific leaders.

Austin was recently in Colorado Springs, giving the keynote address at the Air Force Academy graduation at Falcon Stadium.

Canada's Anand said in April that she was close to offering a "robust" plan to modernize continental defenses through NORAD, according to a Defense News story. The modernized defenses are wanted by the U.S. in response to potential complex hypersonic missile threats by China, Russia and other countries.

Anand met with Austin at the Pentagon in late April.

The Ottawa Citizen reported that Canada plans to spend $1 billion (U.S. $780 million) for a new northward-facing, over-the-horizon radar system in the Arctic. The radar system would provide long-range surveillance to detect threats against U.S. or Canadian cities and would begin operation in 2028.

This spring, U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of NORAD and Northern Command, said the binational command faces increasing threats from Russia and China, according to Defense News. The threats include hypersonic missiles that are difficult to detect and track.

“It’s the maneuverability and the challenges they present by coming in at different attack vectors, or different angles, which allows us to not see them, candidly. So what I’m most worried about, in my NORAD hat, is providing threat warning,” he said.

NORAD is operated jointly by the U.S. and Canada, charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. It works with mutual support arrangements with other commands.

On May 12, 1958, the agreement between the Canadian and U.S. governments that established NORAD was formalized. The renewal of the NORAD agreement in May 2006 added a maritime warning mission.

The Summit of the Americas brings together leaders from North America, Central America and South America and the Caribbean to discuss shared priorities, which this year will include advancing action on climate change, gender equality and Indigenous rights, according to a news release from Trudeau's office. Leaders also will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This year's summit is only the second time the U.S. has hosted since 1994, when the first summit was held in Miami.