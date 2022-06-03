Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced that he will travel to Colorado Springs to visit the North American Aerospace Defense Command headquarters.

Trudeau's office announced that he will visit NORAD in Colorado Springs on Tuesday before traveling to Los Angeles to participate in the ninth Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden, according to a report by yahoo!finance. The summit is scheduled Tuesday through Saturday, June 11.

Trudeau will be joined in Colorado Springs by Anita Anand, Canada's defense minister, according to yahoo!finance.

The Summit of the Americas brings together leaders from North America, Central America and South America and the Caribbean to discuss major challenges and shared priorities, including advancing action on climate change, gender equality and Indigenous rights. Leaders will also discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

