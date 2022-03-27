A pair of Air Force Academy cadets saw their thermal imaging research transition to reality when NASA launched a test flight to measure heat and turbulence at hypersonic speeds last week.
Seniors Sean Adams and Peter Garlisi conducted the tests using an academy wind tunnel called the Mach 6 Ludwieg Tube, which can model speeds up to six times the speed of sound.
Specifically, their lab work measured heat along the surface of a scaled-down model of a hypersonic test vehicle. Hypersonic speed is widely considered to be anything between five and 10 times the speed of sound.
4:31+6 Air Force Academy rocketry club flying high after weather balloon launch reaches 108,000 feet
The academy conducted the tests at NASA’s request, as COVID-19 had shut down the space agency’s own high-speed wind tunnels at its Langley Research Center. Because academy wind tunnels were deemed mission-essential for cadet education, they remained open, and Adams and Carlisi got the project.
Adams said this project was the first time he and Carlisi had worked with the academy’s Ludwieg Tube. The pair of cadets worked on the project during the spring semester of 2021.
“The whole process was cool,” Carlisi said. “I’d never done any research before. It surprised me how much goes into it. All the data analysis.”
A two-stage rocket launched the test into near-earth orbit on March 21 from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The test program was initiated by the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Its official name is BOLT II, an acronym that stands for the measurement of Boundary Layer Transition and Turbulence.
In Virginia for the launch was academy professor Russell “Russ” Cummings. He said preliminary data shows the craft nearly met its target top speed of Mach 6. He also said the test successfully captured surface temperature data at the elevations they hoped to measure, which were between 18 kilometers and 30 kilometers above the Earth.
In addition to teaching at the academy, Cummings is the director of Hypersonic Vehicle Simulation Institute, a nationwide organization housed at the academy. The institute is sponsored by the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program.
Cummings said the actual hypersonic flight test craft was about one meter long, while the model cadets used in their research was about a third that size.
Col. Douglas Wickert, permanent professor and head of the Department of Aeronautics at the academy, expressed pride in the cadet research, which he says is often graduate level and even post-doctorate level due to the school’s research partners and its state-of-the-art facilities.
Wickert said cadets often present their research at conferences and their poise and confidence lead some in the audience to think they have many more years of experience than they do.
“It’s fun to sit in a conference and lean over to the person sitting next to me and say, that’s an undergrad,” Wickert said. “They look and sound like post-docs.”