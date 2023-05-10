Pikes Peak National Cemetery will bury four unclaimed veterans Thursday morning in a service open to the public.

The identities of the veterans are known; however, they did not have family or friends to claim them when they died. A nonprofit seeks out unclaimed veterans at funeral homes to ensure they receive a burial, said Dustin Venn, a cemetery administrative specialist for the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. He serves in a role similar to a funeral director.

The four, including three Vietnam-era veterans, will be buried with military honors, he said.

"We want as many people to come as possible," he said.

Three served in the Army and one served in the Air Force.

Attendees are asked to arrive around 8:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. service that will be held in staging area 2 at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.