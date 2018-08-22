A year ago, the NFL's relationship with the military made headlines.
President Donald Trump accused players who kneeled during the national anthem of disrespecting troops, veterans, the flag and the nation. Veterans groups took on players for what the American Legion called "misguided" protests.
This season, the NFL has worked to move beyond the protests. Denver Broncos have shown their concern for causes by staying in the locker room during patriotic rites.
While Trump has issued a few more tweets, the uproar has largely died down.
And Tuesday, off Arapahoe Road south of Denver, the NFL mended fences with Colorado troops. Scores of soldiers and airmen from the state's seven military installations got to work out in Denver Broncos practice facilities in Dove Valley. Broncos players, present and past, stopped by to say thanks.
"These are our real heroes," said legendary Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey as he spent the morning with the troops.
The event, sponsored by military-aimed insurance giant USAA, let troops get a feel for NFL drills. Fort Carson soldiers joined airmen from Buckley, Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases in passing practice, 40-yard sprints and agility contests.
"You see how the NFL players look up to these men and women," said Kent Fortune, USAA's leader in the Pikes Peak region.
The military came prepared.
"We had tryouts three weeks ago," said Command Sgt. Maj. Tracey Rosser, top enlisted man in Fort Carson's 1st Space Battalion. "We picked the five best."
On the indoor practice field, the troops mimicked what the Broncos were doing on outdoor fields nearby. They even had coaches. McCaffery was joined by fellow Bronco alum Rod Smith to cheer troops through the workout.
For some soldiers, such as Fort Carson Staff Sgt. Brandon Vereen, it was one last chance to chase NFL dreams. Vereen played college ball at Alabama State before switching to a camouflage uniform.
"It brought me back to the past," he said.
For others, including Schriever Chief Master Sgt. Dan Tester, it was a chance to be on the same field as players he's worshiped for a lifetime.
"I feel like a little kid," the 20-year veteran said as he met McCaffrey.
A year after players took a knee, it seems that there's little rift between troops and America's favorite game.
Fortune said USAA has kept its close association with the NFL because troops from Syria to Seattle still love the nation's Sunday distraction.
McCaffrey said NFL players always have admired troops. On the football field, there's plenty of talk about battles in the trenches and warriors who fight for yardage. But the guys in the cleats and helmets are battling for fame and fortune.
"For them, it's life and death," he said of the troops.
And troops, who remain at war in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria as America struggles through 17 years of fighting, like the break that the NFL gives them from often difficult realities.
Lt. Jordan Lawrence of Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team summed up the reaction of soldiers and airmen who had the chance for a few hours to live a childhood dream.
"It's awesome," he said after running a 40-yard sprint. "Great experience. Great opportunity."
