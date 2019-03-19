Last week's blizzard ripped the roof off Crawford House, a downtown Colorado Springs refuge for veterans facing homelessness and substance abuse, causing damage of more than $200,000.
The Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition has moved 13 veterans into a hotel while it launches a desperate fundraising effort to rebuild.
Jerome Ford, Crawford House's program director, said the charity is assessing what insurance will pay to rehabilitate the building. But it's clear that it won't be enough to cover the damage and the cost of putting up veterans elsewhere, Ford said.
"Right now the building is shut down," he said.
Last week's blizzard packed winds measuring up to 97 mph at the Colorado Springs Airport, toppling trees, snapping power lines and damaging buildings across the county.
While downtown Colorado Springs didn't see much snow from the Wednesday storm, it did get plenty of wind. Several trees around downtown were felled and some roofs were damaged.
Ford said the damage at Crawford House happened in a matter of seconds. The flat roof tore loose like the peel of a ripe orange.
"The wind came down the street and snatched the roof off," Ford said.
The storm also ripped a gas pipe and tore off electric lines leading to the building.
Opened in 2001, Crawford House has helped more than 2,200 veterans by offering housing, counseling, therapy for substance abuse and job training. The program boasts a success rate topping 80 percent.
The facility is named for Master Sgt. Bill Crawford, a local hero who earned the Medal of Honor in 1942 while braving enemy fire to take out machine gun nests with hand grenades.
Ford said the program for veterans will continuing, but the temporary housing makes the work — including counseling sessions — more difficult.
The charity that runs Crawford House has faced tepid fundraising in recent years. Tax forms for 2017, the most recent year available, show a $10,354 shortfall.
But the storm damage is the biggest crisis the charity has faced in recent years.
"All of this is taking a toll on our organization both mentally and financially," the charity said in a fundraising plea. "We are turning to the community for assistance."
To learn more or donate to the program, visit cvrcforvets.org. A separate GoFundMe page has been established, too. That can be found at bit.ly/2Wcq3p1