Blackhawk helicopters will be training around Fort Carson and along the Front Range in the coming weeks.

The helicopters with the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Knox, Kentucky, will be testing aeromedical evacuation procedures and tactics starting Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 18, a news release said.

The Army Reserve aviation unit will generate more noise than usual around the base.

Complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.