Under partially cloudy skies at Falcon Stadium, President Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted various world threats from conflict in Ukraine to increasingly damaging natural disasters that about 920 Air Force Academy graduates will face as future military leaders.

Biden noted the world "genuinely needs" them at this inflection point in history and despite all the challenges, he has never been more optimistic, in part, because of the graduates.

"I know you are going to meet the moment," he said during a packed graduation ceremony.

The class of 2023 is the most diverse in history including about 29% female and 30% minority graduates.

A milestone the president underscored, saying, "That's why we are strong," to cheers from the crowd.

The class also achieved academic honors, as well, earning a cumulative GPA of about 3.14. The school is also sending 230 cadets on to earn a graduate degree. The cadets will complete those degrees before going to their first post as a second lieutenant.

The class excelled after getting sent home in May during the COVID-19 pandemic during their first year of school and studying remotely. The cadets returned in the fall, but some lived off-campus to increase social distancing.

"You have had to adapt and overcome time and again," the president said.

Armed with academic prowess, the cadets will also need moral clarity as the country leads not just by power, but the power of our example in tough times, Biden said.

As Ukrainians have fought to defend their nation, the U.S. rallied 50 countries to support them, noting that other Eastern European countries could face a threat from Russia if Ukraine falls.

"We always stand up for democracies, always," Biden said, to crowd cheers.

In addition to military threats, the world also faces growing food insecurity and worsening natural disasters driven in part by the "existential threat of climate change," he said.

Technology is also rapidly changing, Biden said, highlighting artificial intelligence.

"Some are very worried that AI can actually overtake human thinking, so we have a lot to deal with," he said.

The weight of the responsibilities the cadets will undertake was highlighted by other leaders, including Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who noted they are being entrusted with national security, safety and freedom as strategic competition is as great as it has been in decades.

"The resources will always be limited and the responsibilities will always be vast," he said.

Amid those challenges they must shape the culture they work in by the standard of the conduct they accept, Kendall said.

That culture must be united, he said, amid severe political polarization representing one of the greatest challenges the country faces.