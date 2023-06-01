President Joe Biden fell on stage during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday at Falcon Stadium.

Biden, 80, received aid from Secret Service agents and stood back up quickly. When the president was back up and standing he pointed to a black sandbag where he had stumbled and fell, then walked off of the stage on his own power.

Biden announced in April that he will be seeking a second term in 2024 as president. He is the oldest U.S. president in history.

The president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people after he'd finished shaking hands with graduates, according to Reuters. He walked back to his seat unassisted.

After Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over. He mingled with other officials afterward, smiling and giving a "thumbs up" sign.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said that Biden was fine. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he explained.