Caption +

A spectator uses a program to shield himself from the bright sun before the start of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
The Air Force Academy consistently graduates exceptional cadets who move on to serve as leaders in the U.S. military. Here's a glimpse at the Class of 2019, members of which will accept their diplomas Thursday.

  • 989 graduating
  • 258 female graduates
  • 304 minority graduates, the highest in at least three years
  • 10 international students
  • 132 attended the Air Force Academy Preparatory School
  • 56 are previously enlisted airmen
  • 3.07 average cumulative GPA
  • 527 to attend pilot training
  • 2 to attend air battle manager training
  • 5 to attend combat systems operator training

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

