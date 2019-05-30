The Air Force Academy consistently graduates exceptional cadets who move on to serve as leaders in the U.S. military. Here's a glimpse at the Class of 2019, members of which will accept their diplomas Thursday.
- 989 graduating
- 258 female graduates
- 304 minority graduates, the highest in at least three years
- 10 international students
- 132 attended the Air Force Academy Preparatory School
- 56 are previously enlisted airmen
- 3.07 average cumulative GPA
- 527 to attend pilot training
- 2 to attend air battle manager training
- 5 to attend combat systems operator training
