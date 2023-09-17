“One night in 2006, I was just done. I had decided that I was a burden on my family, that my husband shouldn’t have to, you know, deal with having to take care of a disabled wife. That my children deserved a mother who was present.

“People expect dads to go to the military. Nobody really expects moms to go. So, when I came home, everything was different. I definitely wasn’t the same person that left. I hadn’t even seen combat, which was … it was tougher because I didn’t feel like a veteran. I struggled. I struggled with three young children at home that saw a different mom and couldn’t understand. I couldn’t connect with my children. I emotionally had given up because I was tired of hurting.

“… I had gone to my room. I had made the decision. I was resolute in my thoughts. My 5-year-old daughter walked in, and she just came in to sit with me. I kept trying to usher her out, ‘Just go play with your siblings.’ And she wouldn’t leave. She said, ‘I just want to stay here with you, Mommy.’

“And she stayed with me for a few hours. A 5-year-old. Just doing nothing. And those few hours helped get me through that moment.”

That is the powerful testimony of Zaneta Adams, a medically retired Army veteran who once contemplated suicide. Her experiences and feelings aren’t unique. She had trouble coping, and she felt emotional fatigue. She felt alone — but she wasn’t. Of all the people in her life to show a gesture of hope, it was a child who offered the help she needed, when she needed it most.

Veterans are often the first to help others, but it can sometimes be hard for a veteran to accept or ask for help themselves. If you’re a veteran who needs support, get help today. Don’t wait. Reach out.

Family members and friends of veterans play a critical role as part of a much-needed support system. If you know a veteran who’s struggling, let them know about the resources available at www.VA.gov/REACH. Don’t wait. Reach out.

Organizations, small businesses, and nonprofits serve a valuable role as a part of the veteran community. Maybe you offer a 10% discount on your products/services, or you’re dedicated to employing veterans. Use your various platforms (social media, websites, marketing opportunities) to share public service announcements. Don’t wait. Reach out.

Suicide is complex, and stressful events such as life transitions or struggles with housing can be risk factors. VA offers resources to support veterans across a wide range of life challenges, before these problems become overwhelming. Although the veteran suicide rate meaningfully decreased in 2019 and 2020, the suicide rate among veterans in 2020 was 57% higher than nonveteran adults, according to the most recent available data from the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. A few other data points to pull from that report:

1. In each year from 2001 through 2020, age- and sex-adjusted suicide rates of veterans exceeded those of nonveterans.

2. Among veterans ages 18–44, suicide was the second-leading cause of death.

3. 44,298 U.S. adults died in 2020 from suicide. This included 6,146 veteran suicides.

Everyone can be part of the solution by checking in with the veterans in their life and encouraging them to reach out if they need help. Visit VA.gov/Reach to download and share social media content to spread the word.

This September, throughout Suicide Prevention Month, VA is offering events and resources to assist us to help veterans.

Visit mirecc.va.gov/visn19 to learn about some of the resources here in Colorado.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988, then press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

In whatever manner you are able, thank you for joining our efforts to encourage veterans to get the support they need as they face hardship. Together, we can spread hope that veterans, and all of us, can overcome difficult life challenges.

Thanks for allowing me to walk alongside you behind friendly lines.

Victory!

Jason T. Strickland is the chief communications officer for the VA Rocky Mountain Network. Email: [email protected].