There are a few things that have made my life easier, and I’ve come to appreciate them:

• The cruise control on my car for driving the Interstate 25 Gap between Colorado Springs and Denver, heading to work.

• Online scheduling to get a haircut at Patriot Barber every three weeks — yes, I’m that anal-retentive.

• Our Ring security camera-doorbell to ignore unwanted solicitors (I’m talking to you, Mr. Pest Control expert, trying to rid my house of more than 3,400 pests and insects, even though none of them live in Colorado).

• And all-inclusive vacations which take the guesswork out of great service at my favorite Caribbean resorts.

On a recent trip, my family and I received exceptional service from a concierge at a resort in Punta Cana. The concierge handled details ranging from towels at the pool to dinner reservations. What’s not to like about that?

Veteran community, you can get almost (emphasis on almost) the same type of concierge service to help you with VA benefits, health care and many other services at the upcoming Colorado Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Aug. 22-23.

The Colorado VEAC is hosted by VA, Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and community partners.

This free, virtual event provides one-on-one assistance and connects veterans, caregivers, service members, survivors, and family members with VA, state and community partners to: obtain claim status updates, file claims, enroll in VA health care and schedule appointments, assist with military transition services, learn about the new PACT Act eligibility for toxic exposures, explore housing solutions, learn about temporary financial assistance, understand benefits and services for family members and caregivers and survivors.

Appointments are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. When registering, participants will have the option to schedule a virtual appointment day and time that best fits their availability. A VA representative will call you during the scheduled time to provide the assistance requested.

Registration is only open to Colorado residents, runs through Aug. 21, and appointment availability is limited. Please visit https://book.appointment-plus.com/ck3047g2/#/ to make your appointment. If you want additional information, send an email to [email protected].

Veteran Amerfino Aquipel participated in a VEAC in Los Angeles not too long ago. “I contacted VA 15 years ago and never received this kind of service. I was guided where I needed to be the whole time. Being able to talk to someone made the difference instead of writing a letter and not knowing where to turn. I didn’t feel lost anymore. This is a great service, and now I have someone representing my claim.”

One family member from Michigan who participated in a VEAC shared, “I received more help and information during the 90-minute phone call from four different agents than I have in the past six months. They were all so helpful and compassionate and attentive to my needs.”

If you need assistance from VA or if you are unsure about how to access your earned benefits, please take the time to register for this event or tell a fellow veteran about it. When I began writing this column last year, I committed to making it easier for the veteran community to understand the services and benefits available to them. This is the epitome of that commitment.

Caregivers, survivors, family members and veterans have access to the services offered during the VEAC.

There’s no need to put your car in cruise control (no driving), get a haircut (no video, only a phone call), or check your security camera (no personal visit, only virtual).

The only thing you need to do is make an appointment and let a veteran service officer be your virtual concierge to help you with VA claims, benefits, and services. They won’t be able to get you towels for the pool or make reservations for dinner, but they will connect you with the benefits and services that you are eligible for.

Thanks for allowing me to walk alongside you behind friendly lines.

Victory!

Jason T. Strickland is the chief communications officer for the VA Rocky Mountain Network. Email: [email protected].