The El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Friday released the cause of death Air Force Academy cadet Jesse Fimian, who died on campus April 30.

Fimian, 25, died by suicide as a result of carbon monoxide intoxication, the coroner's office said in its report.

“The decedent was discovered in his closed vehicle with a note stating 'do not open call 911 carbon monoxide poisoning' and a charcoal grill in the back with burnt briquettes and a strong odor of smoke,” according to the coroner's office.

Fimian lived most of his life with his parents in Brookfield, Mass., and graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School in 2016, according to his obituary.

Following graduation, Fimian enlisted in the Air National Guard in Westfield, Mass., where he began his Air Force career, which brought him to the Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2020.

At the time of his death, Fimian was finishing his junior year at the academy, where he studied political science with hopes of entering the Space Force.

“His infectious smile and zest for life were contagious. He will be sorely missed by all that he touched,” read Fimian’s obituary.

Fimian’s death marks the second cadet suicide this academic year and the third overall cadet death.

This incident follows the self-inflicted shooting of senior Cole Kilty, whose body was found in Park County in early March, according to the Park County Coroners Office.

Hunter Brown died Jan. 9 of a blood clot in his lungs, the result of clotting that developed in his legs following an injury suffered in football practice, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.