Air Force Col. Tyler "Nick" Hague's journey came full circle Thursday at the Air Force Academy when he spoke to elementary school students about his journey to outer space — in the very same planetarium where he fell in love with the vast cosmos.
"I remember seeing stunning images of the universe and earth that sparked my imagination," he told the children. Those images inspired him to chase his dreams "among the stars" and to the "amazing orbital outpost" that is the International Space Station, he said.
Hague, a 1998 Air Force Academy graduate, has spent the week touring the Front Range, speaking with airmen and children at Buckely Air Force Base in Aurora and Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases in Colorado Springs. He's wrapping up his week at the academy, where he and Maj. Caitlin Reilly will receive the academy's Col. James Jabara Award for Airmanship on Friday.
Hague will receive the award, which recognizes academy graduates “whose accomplishments demonstrate superior performance in fields directly involved with aerospace vehicles," for his performance during an Oct. 11, 2018, incident in which he and his crew were forced to abort the mission and prepare for ballistic entry over Kazakhstan.
Hague completed complex descent checklists in Russian while spinning and encountering G forces nearly seven times the normal. The retro-rocket landing system was activated just six meters above the ground, and because of his professionalism, all crew members walked away unharmed, according to the award citation.
Hague referenced the incident Thursday in his talk with the children, saying that, as frightening as it was, he didn't let the incident stop him from launching into space again — 154 days later.
"Life throws some stuff at you, it throws some stuff at all of us," he said, encouraging the youngsters to stare down adversity and ask for help if they need it.
Hague also addressed lighter matters on Thursday, answering questions from pint-sized audience members on topics like what the International Space Station was like — "everything floated around," he said — to if it's "weird" to use the bathroom in space.
In response to the later question, he quipped: "Water's not the only thing that floats in space" and "what was this morning's coffee is tomorrow morning's coffee," a nod to the extensive amount of recycling astronauts must undertake to conserve resources.
Hague's goal Thursday: that one of the children sitting in the navy blue theater-style seats of the academy's planetarium might eventually become an astronaut — perhaps the first man or woman to step foot on Mars.
It was in that very building that "I made the decision that space was pretty cool" and "I want to do that," he told students. "If you make up your mind that you want to do something, you can do it."
"Somebody your age in the U.S. right now is going to step foot on Mars," he added.
As the children readied to exit and head to a space-themed chemistry show, then to visit with fellow astronaut retired Lt. Col. Duane G. “Digger” Carey, he exhorted them, "Remember: You're sitting in the same seat I sat in a few years ago."
Among those in attendance on Thursday was Tabitha Reigus and her three children, whom she pulled out of school for the day.
Her daughter, Aleyah, 8, has "typically not been the most responsive kiddo to space and science," she said — but Thursday was an outlier.
"This is the most interested that I've seen her," she said.
Is there a chance the girl might be the first to set foot on Mars?
"I'm afraid of being off Earth," Aleyah replied.