Future doctor, Air Force Academy cadet Sirri Akaya, took on a major public health challenge as an undergraduate looking for a way to break the bonds of forever chemicals, which can contribute cancer and long-term health problems.

The iGEM team, or International Genetically Engineered Machine team, that she was a member of, found three enzymes that can remove the fluorine chains to break down the chemicals that can stay forever in drinking water sources and end up building up in the human body. Finding a way to break the bonds of the chemicals, such as those founds in nearby aquifers, is a major goal other scientists are pursuing.

The team presented their findings during an international competition in Estes Park and while their overarching goal of finding a way to break the bonds was a bit ambitious and they didn't get as far as they wanted, the process was valuable, she said.

"I learned a lot about lab work and doing research and what is that actually like," she said.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Her work with the team, among other endeavors earned her the Black Engineer of the Year Award for Student Military Leadership.

Biology professor Dr. J. Jordan Steel nominated Akaya and said in an academy feature story that she excels in all her endeavors.

“Sirri is involved across our institution, and I am amazed at how well she balances everything,” Steel said.

Among all her experiences, Akaya said, the people she met were the highlight of her experience, including the people who mentored her and helped her gain perspective.

Following graduation, Akaya plans to attend Georgetown University School of Medicine, a career she was inspired to pursue after looking after of her siblings.

"I think the number one thing is being able to take care of people," she said, of her future career.