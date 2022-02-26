Harold Nelson was 26 years old when he headed off to war, the first person in Nebraska drafted into the Army in 1941, said the Denver resident’s daughter, Carolee Soden.
“He served four years in the infantry division and he was in the war zone for two years, living in a foxhole … with no roof over him,” said Soden, 73, a Grand Junction resident whose father survived six beach landings in Africa and Europe during World War II.
Wounded four times, a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart, Nelson was among just seven members of his company to return home from the war, Soden said.
“His commanding officer in the foxhole was blown away right next to him. All that was left were the soles of his shoes,” said Soden of an attack that left her father with permanent hearing loss.
A few years ago, as he approached age 105, Nelson asked his daughter if it was possible to find out the identity of the oldest WWII veteran in Colorado. It probably wasn’t him yet. But who knew?
Soden told him she’d do her best.
On the eve of her father’s 107th birthday, she’s technically still at it.
“Basically I tried everyone, all the official sources. I searched for two years,” Soden said. “All I ever got was, ‘No one keeps records like that,’ and ‘There is no answer.’”
No definitive answer, at least.
When attempting to quantify the Greatest Generation — those who served and the fraction who remain — approximations and hedged superlatives are about as close as it gets.
Army veteran Lawrence Brooks was believed to be the nation’s oldest World War II veteran at the time of his death, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans. Brooks was 112, and had for years been on the radar of record-keepers at the National World War II Museum, which is located in his hometown. Brooks left behind an 111-year-old successor and a dwindling population of supercentenarian vets whose lives, deeds and deaths might not always happen amid such fanfare.
More than 16 million Americans served in World War II, but the exact number is unknown. A 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis destroyed up to 18 million files dating back to 1912. Had that tragedy not occurred, keeping solid track of America’s WWII veterans still would have been a challenge.
Such a singular duty falls under no particular group or agency’s purview. Not the census. Not the VA.
“There is no way I know of to get certainty that the vet described is the oldest (in Colorado). There is no database I know of that would contain a census of WWII vets by age,” said Gene Pfeffer, curator of the National World War II Aviation Museum in Colorado Springs.
If a veteran were retired, one could “ask the pay center … who was the oldest in Colorado drawing retirement pay, but that wouldn't be definitive either,” Pfeffer said.
Only Americans who were 18 or older could be drafted or enlist in the military, but a number of young men are known to have lied about their age to join the service after the U.S. entered the war in Dec. 1941. Given that, the youngest surviving veterans of World War II would now be well into their 90s, said Keith LaMee, historian for American Legion Post No. 5 in downtown Colorado Springs.
Not every veteran is a storyteller or has had a piece written about them in their local newspaper. Often, that’s the only way such war heroes reach modern attention.
“And sometimes they might not want to tell those stories to someone who isn’t a veteran,” LaMee said. “There are so many stories that people never get to hear, because nobody’s telling them … or nobody is listening.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, slightly more than 240,300 World War II veterans were alive in September 2021. Statistics from the VA compiled by the National WWII Museum showed that Colorado was home to 3,539 of them.
Harold Nelson, who turns 107 on Monday, is believed to be the oldest.
Luckily, he’s also a storyteller.
Nelson grew up on a farm outside the small town of Wolbach, Neb. He was inducted into the Army on July 2, 1941, and headed to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., for training.
“I ate my first army meal there and little did I know that I would live to eat my last army meal in the same mess hall,” he wrote, in a voluminous hand-written account, full of pictures, articles and notes, of his time in the war.
He boarded a ship, bound for combat in West Africa, in September 1942.
“We had no idea where we were going until we were out in the middle of the ocean,” he wrote, going on to describe the harrowing ordeal he and his fellow soldiers faced just getting off the ship during a night landing off the coast of Morocco:
“Imagine trying to go down the rope cargo net and getting into a boat with waves 10 to 20 feet high. You would try to jump into the boat quickly but maybe the boat went down 10 or 15 feet and back up again, slamming against you and the ship,” Nelson wrote. “Some had their legs broken. I made it OK with one big leap. I really don’t know how I landed. I guess I was so scared that I can’t remember.”
The beach they were heading to wasn’t the sandy one they’d been prepared for, though; it was steepled with jagged coral rocks with “no bottom” between.
“A lot of the men didn’t make it to shore and most of the Higgins boats were wrecked,” he wrote.
Nelson “waded, fell, floated, crawled” his way to shore, and after three days of bombardment by enemy ships, American troops captured Casablanca.
“We had lost a great number of men by the third day. However, that was about the last of the fighting in French Morocco.”
In Africa, the vehicle he was in overturned when a roadside gave way. Nelson hit his head and his right leg was paralyzed; he found himself at a field hospital, and after a brief — but full — recovery, rejoined his men who were bound for Sicily, and an amphibious landing under German fire.
When Nelson and his men “hit” the beach at Anzio, they didn’t encounter “too much resistance.” That changed by day three.
“We were spread out too far with too few men and our casualties were many,” he wrote. “I think I had about seven men left of about 40 that were not killed or wounded and all of the 3rd division was about the same.”
The men were almost within sight of Rome, but were forced to withdraw and establish a defense, which they held for “four hellish months” before breaking out and fighting their way to the Eternal City. Nelson was in Rome, preparing to regroup and train for the invasion of Southern France, when he received word he’d be going home on a rotation furlough.
“It was the best thing I heard in the two years overseas,” he wrote. “I had only been wounded twice, but not seriously. I had many, many close calls …”
Nelson headed home, with a severe case of “trench mouth” that was treated at Ft. Logan in Colorado. After he recovered, he received a seven-day furlough and went back home to visit his parents — and the sweetheart he’d left behind — in Nebraska.
“Bless her heart, she waited for me after almost four years. I guess the shock was so great we decided to get married that week,” Nelson wrote.
They were married by a justice of the peace in Smith Center, Kan., on Sept. 19, 1945.
“We didn’t have a fancy wedding but it lasted almost 50 years and we had two lovely daughters,” Nelson wrote.
He still lives in the Denver house where the couple settled and raised a family, in the city where he took a job as a painter, making 39 cents an hour at a biscuit company that eventually sold to Keebler. Nelson spent 33 years with the company, as maintenance foreman, maintenance engineer and finally project engineer, even inventing a machine that layers cracker dough for optimum crispiness, Soden said.
“He’s just got so many stories, it’s unbelievable … so many people and places, it’s hard to keep them straight,” Soden said. “And his stories from the war, some of them are gruesome. It wasn’t just him. They all had to go through it.”
The lucky ones made it home to share those stories. Because they were the only ones who could — and the only ones who still can.
Vietnam veteran Roy Ray is doing what he can to make sure the heroes who remain are celebrated.
“This guy is just a wonderful, humble guy,” said Ray, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 375, in Aurora, who also leads the state’s Purple Heart organization and is an officer at the national level.
Being a champion of living history, he said, is both a driving force and an honor.
“It’s just great that I’ve been touched, to have been blessed to have been in the same company as these people,” Ray said. “And to think about all that history going away when this Greatest Generation is gone. If we don’t teach it now to our young people it’s going to be gone forever.”
Ray organized a party Saturday at the VFW in Aurora for Harold Nelson, a man he befriended about five years ago.
A man now believed to be the state’s oldest living World War II veteran.
And if he’s not? If a veteran who’s even older sees this story and calls to protest? That’s OK, too.
“Then we get to know about one more World War II veteran we didn’t know about before,” Ray said.