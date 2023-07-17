Stretching across the prairie 15 miles east of downtown Pueblo, enormous concrete igloos once home to 2,613 tons of mustard gas are now empty — marking the end of an Army mission to eliminate chemical weapons and a need for new jobs.

President Joe Biden marked the elimination of the nation's last chemical weapons stored in Pueblo and Kentucky in early July, saying in a statement it is a milestone "bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons." When inhaled, mustard gas blisters the throat and lungs.

While the elimination of the weapons has been decades and billions of dollars in the making, for about 1,500 well-paid workers employed by the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, the end of the work raises a key question: What's next?

Bechtel expects to keep about two-thirds of the 1,500 employees into late 2025 to help take down and decontaminate portions of the plant, said Sandy Romero, a spokeswoman for the company. In late June, she expected about 50 workers would be laid off in the next few weeks.

Attracting employers and opportunity to the sprawling 23,000-acre Pueblo Chemical Depot campus falls largely to PuebloPlex, and its president and CEO Russell DeSalvo. His economic development group is charged with working with Congress and the Army to ensure property and buildings can be safely repurposed and attracting economic development via a vast array of real estate, such as the igloos, warehouses from the 1940s and remote parcels that could offer testing ground for aerospace companies.

DeSalvo said most of the people working at the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant are from the local area, and many would like to stay in southern Colorado.

"Some will retire, some will relocate with their companies. But others that have an affinity for southern Colorado would like to stay here. And so that's why I feel pressure and an obligation to try to find opportunities for them," he said.

A few employers have moved in, including the expected anchor tenant for the PuebloPlex, MxV Rail. A subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads, MxV focuses on research and testing mostly for freight rail companies and employs 260 people, CEO Kari Gonzales said.

MxV previously operated the Federal Railroad Administration's Transportation Technology Center, just north of the chemical depot, but when it lost the contract in 2021 it had to reevaluate whether it wanted to stay near Pueblo, because it is not a major hub for any of the large railroad companies, and so it looked at alternatives at Florida and Texas, but ultimately decided just to shift operations south, she said.

"We saw a lot of potential in the property, not only in the size of the property, but a lot of the existing infrastructure," she said. The Pueblo Economic Development Corp. also offered free rent in airport industrial park buildings for its headquarters and lab help to support high-paying jobs that average $85,000.

Since 2021, MxV has invested $45 million into new facilities at the depot and industrial park buildings, including transforming a 1940s warehouse into classrooms, offices and other work space and putting in new rail for testing.

On Thursday, contractors worked on a new loop, a portion of the 20 additional miles of track MxV plans to add. Some of the track will help determine how materials are wearing down over time and if premature defects are developing, she said.

Gonzales said she expects to work with Swisspod, a start-up, that is planning to build a hyperloop, a large low-pressure tube on the depot property, that will move freight. MxV expects to help the company evaluate the systems. She also expect to work with Parallel Systems to test new battery propelled autonomous freight cars at the site.

Keeping MxV near Pueblo also preserved their free classes offered to first responders to help them understand how to handle hazardous materials incident that could happen with any mode of transportation. Much of the training is hands-on with a derailed train cars stacked up to provide realistic scenarios.

The training draws in 30 to 150 students per week for about nine months out of year who spend money on hotels and restaurants, she said.

"It's actually hugely impactful for the Pueblo community," she said.

In addition to railwork, PuebloPlex recruited Cooper & Turner, a company that makes components for wind turbines, that has expanded since moving to the depot site. Some of the larger warehouses are leased to solar, space and marijuana businesses. The hundreds of igloos that stored munitions rather than chemical weapons have been repurposed into commercial storage, and PuebloPlex has a waiting list of over 200, DeSalvo said.

On an average working day, about 2,000 people are employed across the Pueblo Chemical Depot site, with about 300 of those people working in fields not related to the Army's decommissioning of weapons. To help draw in new companies, PuebloPlex is working on taking ownership of the property, DeSalvo said, so it can offer more economic development incentives, such as tax credits and money for job training.

On Friday, legislation to transfer 7,000 acres to PuebloPlex took a step forward in the House of Representatives version of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the law that passes each year to fund the military.

Under the proposal, backed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Rifle, PuebloPlex could receive grants to help with planning, purchase the property for less than fair market value to encourage economic development and would not be held liable for environmental contamination, a news release said.

The property is home to Bechtel's facility where the main processing buildings and associated piping must be torn down, but $35 million in utilities and buildings could stay in place, Romero said.

The plant where chemical weapons were disassembled using robots and washed out using a neutralizing agent required a specialized biotreatment area to treat the water used in the decommissioning process. PuebloPlex is evaluating whether that system could be reused as well, DeSalvo said.

Some weapons were destroyed in a static detonation chambers where they were electrically heated to 1,100 degrees F, and the gas was destroyed by thermal decomposition, according to a news release. Those chambers are going to be used at other Army facilities, Romero said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will oversee Bechtel's decontamination and demolition, Romero said, and ensure the property is safe.

PuebloPlex is also in negotiations with the Army to take ownership of almost 16,000 acres it manages through a master lease. It expects to take ownership of the first 5,000 acres potentially this year and additional parcels as they are environmentally cleaned up.

Separate from mustard gas issues, some portions of the property have problems with unexploded ordnance in addition to black powder and solvent plumes in the groundwater, and the Army is responsible for that work, DeSalvo said.

Decades ago the Army would bury ordnance, cover it with lime and diesel fuel and set it on fire, causing some of the mess. The black powder reached the groundwater, because the Army was washing shells out with water and allowing it to drain into ditches. The solvents soaked into the ground after cleaning up parts and grease.

While cleaning up the groundwater could take a long time, he said, PuebloPlex could develop the property with groundwater problems because the surface is not contaminated.

Long timelines have been normal for the depot, but a challenge for economic development, as deadlines destroying the weapons extended from 2007 to 2012 to 2019.

But now that the last chemical weapons are gone, DeSalvo said, there is lots of motivation to see commercial buildout of the property that could take 100 years or more.

"We are trying to be very thoughtful and methodical about how we are developing this property," he said.