Evidence was presented at a hearing Wednesday that will determine if an Air Force Academy cadet accused of sexually assaulting another cadet will be court-martialed.
The accused, Armis Sunday, is a third-year cadet at the Colorado Springs military academy.
The presiding officer at the Article 32 hearing, similar to a probable cause hearing in a civilian court, issued no decision after the prosecution presented its evidence, which included texts between Sunday and the accuser.
Lt. Col. Micheal Thieme will submit a report with recommendations to the Special Court Martial Convening Authority (SPCMCA). The SCPMCA will review the report and recommend dismissing the case, referring it to general court-martial or taking administrative action.
The prosecution also submitted evidence of an accusation that Sunday assaulted another female cadet while she was incapacitated in support of the current accusation.