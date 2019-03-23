Two Fort Carson soldiers, a Green Beret and a bomb-disposal technician, were killed Friday battling the Taliban in Afghanistan, the military said.
Spc. Joseph Collette of Lancaster, Ohio, and Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, died in a battle in Kunduz province.
Collette was a newlywed and nine-year Army veteran who was on his first Afghanistan deployment, Fort Carson said. Assigned to the Post's 71st Ordnance Group, he had earned the Army Achievement Medal four times.
"The 71st Ordnance Group is deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Joseph P. Collette," the unit's command Col. David Green said in an email. "We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends."
Lindsay had served for 13 years in 10th Group and had earned the Bronze Star Medal four times, U.S. Special Operations Command said.
"Will was one of the best in our formation, with more than a decade of service in the regiment at all levels of noncommissioned officer leadership," 10th Group commander Col. Lawrence Ferguson said in an email. "We will focus now on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice."
Collette's wife, Caela, took to Facebook to express her grief.
"For those of you who don’t know, Joey was killed in action last night while serving our country," she wrote. "I have no words but so many words at the same time. He was my best friend and I’m so lost without him right now."
The couple was shown on Facebook in a happy wedding embrace in a December photo.
Woodmen Valley Chapel posted a plea for prayers for Lindsay and his fellow Green Berets.
"Please pray for our military and their families," the church's military ministry group posted in a Facebook tribute to the Green Beret who had also served five tours in Iraq. "Hearts broken for our 10th Group family."
The two soldiers and an Afghan commando were killed during an allied mission to roll back the Taliban in the northern province.
The Pentagon said the incident that killed the pair remains under investigation.
Afghan officials told the New York Times that the Fort Carson casualties came during fighting in which an Afghan soldier was killed and three others were wounded.
Fort Carson's bomb disposal soldiers frequently are assigned to work with Special Forces units. The technicians are experts in dealing with roadside bombs that have been a leading cause of U.S. casualties in the wars that followed 9/11.
The battle for Kunduz comes amid heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants while U.S. representatives are trying to broker a peace deal that could end the 17-year-old war, America's longest.
After the deaths, an accidental firefight broke out between U.S. and Afghan forces and civilians may have been killed in an airstrike, the New York Times reported Saturday.
Since 2017, Green Berets from 10th Group have been training and advising Afghan commandos. The shadowy Fort Carson unit has made no public announcement of its involvement overseas, and the only indications of its work have come from casualty announcements.
If confirmed, the Special Forces death would be the first for 10th Group since Jan. 1 2018, when a Green Berets was killed in Nangarhar Province.
American advisers fight alongside the commandos to provide them a connection to U.S. air power and artillery, both of which remain in low supply for the Afghan military.
In Afghanistan, the Fort Carson Green Berets were joined this winter by the headquarters contingent of the 4th Infantry Division. Under Fort Carson's Maj. Gen. Randy George, the headquarters is overseeing the bulk of the 14,000 American troops who remain there.
President Donald Trump has pledged a drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, with a s many as 7,000 troops coming home. It's unclear when that drawdown could begin.
In the meantime, Afghan and U.S. forces are part of a two-pronged strategy to end the fighting that began after the 9/11 attacks. Negotiators are meeting with Taliban leaders in Qatar in a bid to end the ongoing conflict. At the same time, U.S. and Afghan troops are hammering Taliban formations, in an offensive that could drive them to accept peace terms.
Four American troops have died in Afghanistan in 2019. Thirteen American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan fighting last year along with two others whose deaths were not tied to combat, Pentagon records show.