PUEBLO • The U.S. Army is again shipping liquid hazardous waste from a chemical weapons destruction plant in Colorado for disposal in Texas.
The Pueblo Chemical Depot in southern Colorado began loading tanker trucks Tuesday. They were bound for an incinerator in Port Arthur, Texas.
The waste would normally be processed at the Colorado facility, but officials say that part of the plant is undergoing modifications and isn’t operating.
Officials expect to ship up to 250,000 gallons of wastewater to the Texas incinerator in about 50 truckloads until the wastewater facility in Colorado is operating again.
The plant shipped a similar volume of wastewater to the incinerator last year.
The plant is destroying 780,000 shells containing 2,500 U.S. tons of mustard agent under an international treaty.