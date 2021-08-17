Tens of thousands of Afghanistan nationals who worked with the U.S. military are in danger of being killed now that the country has fallen to the Taliban.
An estimated 18,000 Afghani allies and 53,000 family members were stuck in a backlog earlier this year while awaiting special immigrant visas, according to Migration Policy Institute. The White House is working to speed up visa processing.
The U.S. went to war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and is planning to end its military operations in Afghanistan at the end of the month after nearly 20 years.
Eric Sebastian, 30, a former infantryman who served in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz Province from February 2011 to February 2012, worked with several interpreters but developed a deep friendship with only one, a man he called Ayebee.
“He was an all-around really, really good dude,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian has communicated with Ayebee multiple times since mid-July, when Ayebee reached out to see if there was anything Sebastian could do to help.
The two built their friendship while serving most of the deployment at a small combat outpost manned by a roughly 40-person platoon.
The soldiers’ mission was to win hearts and minds by proving protection from the Taliban and making sure area villagers had what they needed.
“I wanted to serve because it game me direction, purpose and drive,” said Sebastian, who now lives in Sedalia northwest of Castle Rock.
Ayebee volunteered to serve as an interpreter for other reasons.
“He wasn’t there just because he needed a job, he was there because he wanted Afghanistan to have some of the same promises as America,” the former private first class said. “He believed things were better because we were there and he wanted to be a part of that.”
After working as an interpreter, Ayebee married and started a family. Now he desperately wants to get his family out of Afghanistan.
“He is terrified of being beheaded right now,” Sebastian said. “I’m not real hopeful that it’s going to be successful to get him out. I know they are executing and beheading anybody they find who willingly worked with the Americans.
“As soon as things go bad, people turn into informants and rat their friends out to protect themselves. That kind of seems like what that situation is turning into, from what he’s telling me.”
The Taliban capture every major city in the country in the past few weeks, including taking control of the capital, Kabul, on Sunday.
“I’m embarrassed that our government would allow this to happen in a country that we promised security to,” Sebastian said. “We went in there, we disrupted people lives. We said at the end of it that things were going to be better and we going to be there to try to protect them until they were ready to do it themselves. And then we abandoned them.”
Colorado Springs republican Congressman Doug Lamborn said he is stunned at the speed the Taliban took over the country.
“It is important that we as a nation stand by those who stood by us,” Lamborn said.
“It is important, number one, that we send a message that we’re reliable and we will be protecting those that put their safety in our hands. And secondly, it is morally important, because we don’t just want to abandon those who are in danger now to those who may want to retaliate and inflect punishment upon them.”
About 300 Afghan interpreters or family members have been killed since 2001 because of their relationship with the U.S., according to the nonprofit No One Left Behind, which helps interpreters get visas.
With the Taliban in control of most of the country, Sebastian is unsure if there is a way for Ayebee and his family to safely leave the country.
Sebastian assisted in getting letters from military commanders who worked with Ayebee 10 years ago to help him in his attempt to get visas for his family. But now, with the Taliban firmly in control of the country, Ayebee may be unable to travel around freely to submit the required paperwork.
A fundraising GoFundMe page is planned for Ayebee.
“Maybe if we can get him a couple grand, he can bribe his way out of the situation he is in,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian is beside himself with the state of things in Afghanistan.
“I was always proud to be an American,” Sebastian said. “Even when I met people who didn’t like Americans, I always tried to tell them why it is such a wonderful place to be from and why I’m so lucky to be here.
"I’ve never been embarrassed of being an American until now.”