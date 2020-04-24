Another 800 Fort Carson soldiers will head overseas in the coming months as the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade deploys to Afghanistan.
The announcement comes a day after the post said its helicopter brigade with 2,800 soldiers was slated to deploy to America's longest-ever war. The security assistance troops are experts at training foreign militaries and also can help with rebuilding work that's been the hallmark of America's involvement with Afghanistan, which began shortly after the 9/11 attacks.
"Our advisors are fully trained, and every soldier is ready for the mission that lies ahead," the brigade commander Col. James Dooghan said in a statement. "We look forward to maintaining the legacy of all NATO forces who have laid the foundation before us, especially our fellow (assistance brigades) across the U.S."
Fort Carson’s assistance brigade is the post’s newest unit, formed in 2018. The assistance brigades were tailored toward work in Afghanistan and the Middle East, where the primary role of U.S. forces has moved to training and support from combat.
Despite American peace overtures as part of an effort directed by President Donald Trump to draw U.S. forces there, Afghanistan remains a deadly place. In recent days, Taliban insurgents rejected a call for a cease-fire during the Islamic Ramadan holiday.
Instead, a surge in violence has seen dozens killed in fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which leads an international training mission in Afghanistan, called for a halt to fighting in a Friday statement.
“The current level of violence caused by the Taliban is not acceptable,” NATO said in a statement. “We call urgently on the Taliban to reduce violence and create the conditions conducive to commence negotiations. NATO further calls on the Taliban to fulfill its commitments to ensure that terrorists never again find safe haven on Afghan soil.”
While the U.S. military has halted most troop movements amid coronavirus, a policy shift last week allowed for combat rotations overseas.
Units headed for overseas duty, under Pentagon guidance, are first put through a quarantine period to ensure troops aren’t sick with corona virus.
How long Fort Carson troops stay deployed could depend on White House efforts to end the civil war that has rocked Afghanistan for a generation.