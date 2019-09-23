Gunfire from blank ammunition may be heard near Fort Carson on Wednesday while the post conducts its annual full-scale exercise simulating an active-shooter incident.
The Mountain Guardian 19 exercise, which begins at 9 a.m., is intended "to test the post's emergency response and recovery systems and capabilities in an active shooter scenario," a news release says.
It's expected to last several hours and will be staged near Barkeley Avenue and Hogan Street on the post, in the vicinity of building 1950.
During the exercise, a large number of emergency personnel will be in the area, and helicopters will be used to transport mock casualties to hospitals, the release says. "Exercise in progress" signs will be placed nearby.
The exercise will include police, fire and emergency services troops.
Evans Army Community Hospital will play a large role in the exercise by caring for simulated injuries, but it shouldn't impact normal hospital operations, the release says.
"Service members, families and civilian employees should expect an increase in traffic flow and some delays," the release says.