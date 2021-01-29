With President Joe Biden in the White House, there has been speculation about the future of one of President Donald Trump's key initiatives, the Space Force.
For those wondering what will happen to the military's newest service, here's a short answer: Not much.
That's because Democrats and Republicans alike have recognized the Pentagon's growing reliance on satellites and the growing threats to American operations in space posed by rivals including Russia and China. And the kind of legislative effort it would take to reverse course is more than unlikely.
President Trump began a personal push for the new service in 2018 and used its creation as a key talking point on the 2020 campaign trail. Trump supporters cheered the new service and even hauled Space Force flags to his campaign rallies.
But Space Force didn't happen on a presidential order.
Instead, lawmakers in both parties crafted the plan for the new service and set its future in law. It's as permanent as the Army or Marines now, and dissolving it would require major congressional work.
The creation of a new service for space has been in discussions dating back to the 1960s, and several serious pushes to create it have taken place in recent decades.
The most recent, successful push started in Congress rather than the Oval Office, with Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers calling for a space branch in a 2017 speech in Colorado Springs.
Some would argue that Rogers was late to the party.
American troops have relied on satellites for navigation, communications and intelligence since the 1991 Persian Gulf War.
That reliance has only grown amid the wars that followed 9/11, with every ship, tank, truck and aircraft used by U.S. troops now equipped with satellite gear.
Russian anti-satellite efforts date back decades and China used anti-satellite weapon to target one of its own spacecraft in 2007, creating an orbiting debris cloud that still causes headaches.
Lesser powers including Iran and North Korea have looked for ways to challenge American dominance in space as part of plans for combat on the ground. Jammers, ground-based lasers and other methods have been tested as a counter to U.S. satellites.
Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a member of that chamber's Intelligence Committee said the threats and U.S. reliance on satellites will continue to surge.
"Our mission in space becomes more important by the day," Bennet said. "Our national defense requires a seamless approach to our mission in space."
The Space Force was created to train and equip the men and women on the ground who can ensure America's future in orbit.
A new president in the White House doesn't change the urgency of America's space efforts. And, even if Biden wanted to shelve the new service, the Space Force is here to stay.