Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dropped by Colorado Springs on Wednesday to learn more about the military's efforts to combat coronavirus, but the only reporters allowed to tag along were based in Washington.
It was an odd move for a secretary who came into office with a pledge of more transparency in the Pentagon, which has grown increasingly opaque during the Obama and Trump years.
While Trump's defense secretaries embraced media outside the Washington scene, Austin during his first trip in the Pentagon's top job, shunned that approach.
That's too bad.
The secretary could have gone a long way to show America how much the military has done to help the civilian community during the pandemic.
Efforts led by U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force base have created pop-up hospitals, put military professionals into civilian emergency rooms, rushed in critical supplies where needed and now have troops injecting thousands of civilians with COVID vaccines.
All that effort has been led by just a few hundred troops in Colorado who are responsible for providing Pentagon help to address civilian emergencies.
Those troops at Peterson have been struggling through the pandemic just like their civilian counterparts in Colorado Springs, dealing with masks, social distancing and risks to their families even as they figure out ways to help the rest of the nation.
They haven't missed a beat in their work, and they have saved thousands of civilian lives along the way.
There were some tough lessons in the past year. The military initially thought the best way to help was offering trauma care in cities hard-hit by coronavirus. But when people are isolated in their homes in a pandemic, the number of trauma cases from car crashes, drunken revelry and even crime drops precipitously, and the Pentagon had to retreat from that path.
Now, though, the military is doing something it has done well for generations to keep troops safe.
Mass vaccination events are part of life in uniform, with troops by the thousands rolling up their sleeves ahead of every overseas deployment to get the latest vaccines.
Troops from Fort Carson are using those skills in Los Angeles to inoculate more than 6,000 people per day as part of the Northern Command push. National Guard troops here in Colorado and around the country are helping to organize and staff mass vaccination events at sports stadiums, malls and in neighborhoods where traditional health care options are scarce.
It's a tremendous story for Austin to tell, showing Americans how the billions of dollars they invest in the military are paying off in this crisis.
The Pentagon said scheduling difficulties led to the local press being shut out, rather than a policy decision.
But the secretary who pledged to be open wasn't.