American Legion Floyd K. Lindstrom Post 5 has joined an effort to bring a permanent memorial bell to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

The Honor Bell Foundation, whose primary focus is rendering respectful, final honors for U.S. veterans and service members killed in action, augments memorial services with its 1,000-pound, bronze tolling bell.

The nonprofit typically uses the bell during memorial services at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, bringing it to Colorado Springs two days per month. But officials have begun a campaign to cast a new bell for permanent use at Pikes Peak National and other cemeteries in the immediate area.

“The bell is our way of rendering a final salute to the veteran before they’re laid to rest,” said Larry Peterson, an honor bell guard who also serves on the foundation’s board of directors. “We have a responsibility to honor the people who have served this country, and we take it very seriously.”

The solemn, mournful toll of the bell is often the final sound heard at a veteran’s interment ceremony, Peterson said. After the folded U.S. flag is presented to the next of kin, the bell guard rings the bell seven times — slowly and deliberately, with about seven seconds between each toll.

“Then we turn around and give one final salute to the veteran,” said Peterson, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. “It’s the last salute they will receive before they’re interred.”

The number seven holds a particular significance, officials said. A constellation of seven stars is emblazoned on the bell’s face. Each star represents a specific aspect of a veteran’s life — the choice to serve, camaraderie, patriotism, respect, dignity, honor and the value of human life.

Cast in 2016, the Honor Bell contains donated artifacts from 12 deceased Colorado veterans, including a Purple Heart, service medals from various wars and other uniform insignia and accessories.

Since the bell was cast, the foundation has participated in nearly 6,000 memorial services, officials said.

Only veterans or active-duty personnel are allowed to toll the bell, Peterson said. Anyone who touches its surface is required to wear gloves.

On Sunday, Peterson and other bell guards brought the Honor Bell to Post 5 to help raise local awareness of the foundation and its purpose, and to render honors prior to the post’s annual PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom motorcycle run commemorating what would have been the World War II hero’s 111th birthday.

The Post 5 Riders, who organized and led the fundraising run, pledged part of this year’s proceeds to the Honor Bell Foundation.

Tim Pettigrew, president of the Post 5 Riders, said the Honor Bell Foundation’s mission dovetails with the American Legion’s.

“It’s all veterans helping veterans,” Pettigrew said. “We’re both dedicated to helping veterans and their families in their time of need.”

It’s been a while since most of the Riders were in uniform, but they still remembered how to stand at attention as former post commander Keith LaMee tolled the bell seven times to kick off the fundraising ride.

The staggered motorcycle procession rode from the post headquarters on Platte Avenue, to Floyd Lindstrom’s grave site at Evergreen Cemetery, to the Lindstrom VA Clinic, then to Cascade and Sedalia before returning to the post.

The foundation needs to raise about $330,000 to cast a new bell and operate it for a year, Peterson said. Its fundraising efforts recently got a shot in the arm from The Retired Enlisted Association, which donated $100,000 to the cause.

“That was a good kick in the butt to get us going,” Peterson said. “Now we just have to raise the rest of it.”