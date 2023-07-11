The Air Force is suspending reenlistment bonuses and putting some base reassignments on hold, after an Alabama lawmaker blocked a routine request from the Department of Defense to reallocate funds.

Alabama U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has been a vocal proponent of moving Space Command to Huntsville from Colorado Springs and recently backed a proposed addition to next year's military funding bill that would block a portion of the secretary of the Air Force's travel budget until a report on Space Command is released.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called out Rogers' decision to block the routine request for reallocation of funds across the Department of Defense in a formal statement Tuesday calling it dangerous and harmful.

“The Alabama delegation is holding our military service members hostage. They are risking our national security to get what they want," he said. "This is not how our nation should make basing decisions. Period. It is, however, how you penalize our troops for the sake of narrow political interests.”

The Air Force is the first military branch to be impacted by Rogers' decision to hold up approval of the routine reallocation of funds and took measures Monday because it is facing a shortfall in its personnel budget.

Selective reenlistment bonuses for fiscal year 2023 will be suspended Tuesday for airmen, according a news release. The Air Force is allowing airmen to extend their current enlistment into 2024 to allow those who would have qualified for bonuses to take advantage of the program after the deadline to access bonuses under fiscal year 2023 rules until the next program starts, the statement said.

The Air Force will be reviewing orders for basing reassignments in August and after on a priority bases and some moves will be delayed.

The Space Force is not affected by the Air Force's recent announcement.

The political fight over Space Command's permanent home has been ongoing for about two years since President Donald Trump announced it would move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala., in January 2021. Since then, Colorado lawmakers have advocated for retaining Space Command in Colorado Springs, where many other Space Force guardians work and would remain if Space Command moved.

Space Command is housed in existing office space at Peterson Space Force Base. In those offices, 1,200 people from all services, protect an area 100 kilometers above the Earth to the edges of the universe, Space Command Gen. James Dickinson said previously.