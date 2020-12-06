Adept airmen will kill members of their rival services and even take down troops from allies Friday in a videogame tournament.
They'll be playing Call of Duty, the long-running franchise that allows gamers to enter online combat, and facing Marines, sailors and troops from the United Kingdom in an event that's set to raise money for charity.
Air Force Gaming, the service's videogame league, will compete from a headquarters at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs while the other teams will join in remotely.
The military has turned to videogaming in recent years, with competitive teams that compete for online championships while luring recruits from the Xbox generation into the ranks.
The Air Force also uses video games as a way to improve morale.
"Started as a grassroots effort by volunteer Airmen, Air Force Gaming is the official hub of gaming and esports for the entire Air Force and Space Force," the service said in a news release. 'The program, housed under the Air Force Services Center and focused on improving mental health by building community through video games, currently counts more than 10,000 servicemen and women on all platforms in just their first season of competition."
An estimated 80 percent of teenage boys and a growing percentage of teenage girls spend their free time on videogames.
"These friendly competitions are great for morale across all branches and are a great showcase for the work Air Force Gaming is doing to establish a vibrant and positive culture across the entire Department of the Air Force," Capt. Oliver Parsons, who founded the service's gaming league, said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to watching the first ever Air Force and Space Force esports teams dominate the competition."
Commanders are also seeing videogames as a valuable battlefield tool. The tools used to run those games are to some degree similar to operating robots in combat. The Air Force is increasingly reliant on robotic drones and robots will soon be filling other roles in combat. Last summer, Fort Carson ran an experiment with robotic tanks in combat training.
The Air Force is also using virtual reality games to train troops on skills including aircraft maintenance.
And videogames allow young troops an escape when they are deployed overseas. Air Force Gaming is arranging tournaments in far-flung locations, including Afghanistan this month, to boost morale.
"It’s always tough to be away from home, but especially on the holidays. We wanted to create a few opportunities for our deployed airmen to connect with each other through their shared love of video games,” said Col. Marc Adair, director of operations for the Air Force Services Center. “Holiday tournaments felt like a great way to bring a touch of home back to these individuals."