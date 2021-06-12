An airman earned an award for heroism after he led 28 people to safety during an active shooter incident in Glendale, Arizona.
Tech Sgt. Michael Walker, a 309th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager at Luke Air Force Base, earned the 2021 Air Force Sergeants Association William H. Pitsenbarger Heroism Award, officials announced May 26. The Air Force awarded Walker after he saved lives during a shooting on May 20 at the Westgate Entertainment Center where Armando Hernandez allegedly shot three people.
Walker was eating dinner when he saw people running from the sound of gunshots. The airman barricaded the doors to the restaurant's entrance, located 10 to 15 feet from the shooter, before hiding customers and staff in the kitchen.
“All I could think about was locking the doors and getting people safely inside,” he said.
“You could still hear people yelling and running,” Walker said. “I didn’t really think about me — I thought about saving others. In that moment, you have to decide flight or fight. I chose fight.”
Hernandez faces charges including 10 counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of endangerment. He pleaded not guilty.
The 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired a rifle while recording the incident. After surrendering, he reportedly told police he perpetuated the attack because of a history of bullying and that he intended to harm 10 people.
The incident has brought clarity to why Walker wears the uniform, he said.
“I signed up [for the military] for a reason,” he said. “I know why I put this uniform on every day. I didn’t think that my mom could have lost a son, and my brother could have lost a brother. I thought about saving others. I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”