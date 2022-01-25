A small aircraft used for training Air Force pilots landed short of a Fort Carson runway early Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to a military press release.
At about 7:30 a.m., a DA-20 aircraft – with a wingspan of 36 feet and a cruising speed of 159 mph – landed short of a runway on Fort Carson. The instructor pilot and student, both members of the Air Force, were taken to Evans Army Medical Center on post “out of precaution,” according to the release.
The 1st Flying Training Squadron, part of the 12th Flying Training Wing, provides flight training out of Pueblo Memorial Airport.
Next steps include an investigation into what happened and a damage assessment of the aircraft, which did not overturn, according to Benjamin Faske, chief of public affairs for the 12th Flying Training Wing, out of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.