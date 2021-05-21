The Thunderbirds, the Air Force aerial demonstration team, will perform at the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on May 26, according to a Friday news release.
The performers will arrive in Colorado Springs on Monday, May 24 and do an aerial site survey over the Academy at about 11:30 a.m., the release stated. A full performance rehearsal over the Academy’s Falcon Stadium will be held Tuesday, May 25 from 10:30–11:45 a.m.
The Thunderbirds will hold a 30-minute performance above Falcon Stadium at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony. The performance should begin right after the hat toss, between 12:30 and 1 p.m., officials said in the release.
By order of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Santa Fe Trail and several roads beneath the show area will be closed during the practice and performance, according to the release.
The following roads will be closed from 10 a.m. - noon May 25, and 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. May 26:
- Stadium Boulevard, from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop;
- Community Center Drive, from Stadium Boulevard to E. Douglass Drive;
- Academy Drive, from Stadium Drive to the Falcon Club;
- The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop.
Times could change if unforeseen circumstances occur, officials said.
“The Academy remains closed to non-DoD ID card holders and will not be accessible for viewing the Thunderbird flyovers, either May 25 or 26,” the release stated.
The Academy asks the general public not to stop along Interstate 25 to watch the practice or performance.
For more information about Wednesday’s graduation, visit www.usafa.edu/about/traditions/graduation. For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.