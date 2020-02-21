A pararescueman who played an instrumental role in saving a boys soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 was among 12 airmen recognized for outstanding leadership at the Air Force Academy on Friday.
Tech Sgt. Ken O'Brien, of the 320th Special Tactics Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base in Japan, was lauded for his work in the Thai cave, including playing an essential role in creating the rescue plan and placing himself as the American farthest inside the cave.
He also led an effort to retrieve and resuscitate a Thai Navy SEAL who lost consciousness under water during the rescue. Additionally, O'Brien was recognized for embedding with the Secret Service and Joint Special Operation Forces as part of the presidential protection team during the first U.S. and North Korean negotiation summit in history, also in 2018.
"I had a really lucky year," O'Brien told The Gazette, adding that, in all scenarios he was recognized for, "I was never the only person there. I try to remind people I had someone right next to me. I'm the representative of all those people."
O'Brien and 11 others were named Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2019, an honor bestowed by Air Force Personnel Center to airmen who exhibit "superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements." The 12 honorees were recognized during the academy's 27th annual National Character and Leadership Symposium, held Thursday and Friday.
O'Brien called the Thai cave rescue the "most complicated and the most fulfilling rescue I'll probably ever have."
As the lead medic in Chamber 3 during the cave rescue operation, O'Brien would receive each rescued child from divers, medically assess him and determine if he was stable enough to continue the journey.
"It was emotionally exhausting," O'Brien said. "We thought maybe half would survive. We thought that if one survived, that was a success, really, because this had never happened before.
"Standing in the water 13 times, expecting a dead child to pop out, that was very difficult for me."
In order to continue to function, O'Brien said he had to change his mindset, assuming each child would be handed to him dead.
To his amazement, just the opposite happened, and the soccer team made it out alive.
"When they all survived, it was like, how did that just happen?" he recalled.
Also among the award-winners recognized Friday were two with local ties: Tech Sgt. Inna Lvova with the 50th Comptroller Squadron at Schriever Air Force Base, and Staff Sgt. Caryn Frederick with the 19th Space Operations Squadron, also at Schriever.
Lvova was recognized for managing the 50th Space Wing's $3 million reimbursement program. Frederick was recognized for being the second reservist to certify as an orbital analyst "in support of the $7.5 billion Global Positioning System 25-satellite constellation."
O'Brien was told he would receive the honor as he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his work in Thailand.
His advice to academy seniors who will soon supervise enlisted airmen: "Surround yourself with people who are bigger, faster, smarter, stronger than you."