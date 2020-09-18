The Air Force’s new acquisitions boss is lifting the script of the 1999 movie “The Matrix” to describe his plan for speeding the service’s modernization plans.
Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, relies on a scene in the film where a character gets to choose between two pills, red and blue. In the movie, the blue pill means a return to normalcy while the red pill means a trip through the weird, wired and virtual world of the future.
“Digital engineering and management combined with agile software and open architecture truly is the ‘red pill’ for traditional defense acquisition,” Roper wrote in a memo outlining his plans.
Pills aside, Roper’s point is that every time the Air Force has planned its force around an envisioned future battle, the service has been wrong.
Built for nuclear conflict, the Air Force found itself battling in Korea and Vietnam. Rebuilt to defend Europe and to sweep the Soviet Air Force from the skies, the Air Force found itself taking on low-tech Iraq.
Even in the latest battles in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Air Force has had to improvise to tackle insurgencies that are difficult to defeat from the air.
“If you look at the world in which we live today, we must be agile,” Roper said in a speech last week. “There are too many possible futures for us to pick one and build a force that’s geared to defeat it.”
To overcome that uncertainty, Roper wants to lean on high-tech industries that have learned to adapt quickly to change.
“The more amazing commercial technology becomes, the more amazing our military technology is going to have to be to overcome the advantages that are available to all,” he said.
“The last area that we have to have strategic agility is in being able to computerize or virtualize everything about our development and production, assembly, even sustainment of systems, so that we can finally get past the tyranny of the real world and take learning and feedback into the digital one.”
The new approach shreds the old Air Force way of buying weapons, with programs that take years to develop and leave the service to decades of commitment to a program that might no longer meet its needs.
Essentially, the approach relies on buying weapons in small lots and quick software changes to meet changing needs. And Roper says the Air Force already has an example to show the approach works.
The service says it secretly developed and flew a night fighter aircraft under the Next Generation Air Defense program. Details on the plane are still a secret and the Air Force hasn’t said who built it.
But it’s no fantasy plane, Roper said.
Roper said the service possesses a “real-world, full-scale flight demonstrator.”
