The Air Force recently unveiled a set of military-grade scissors.
And the leaders are using them to slice red tape.
In a letter to airmen, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced the service was eliminating 226 regulations, called “Air Force Instructions.”
Along with the slimmed-down rule book, airmen will have to worry about more than 4,700 fewer “compliance items.” Those are individual items that were accounted for on any one of the service’s countless checklists that are used for dreaded “operational readiness inspections.”
All of that newly shredded paper is designed to streamline how the service manages its troops, and encourage creativity in the ranks rather than slavish worship of the service’s massive rulebook.
The Air Force on its website said it found all the unnecessary red tape with a two-year review that focused on “whether publications add value, set policy, describe best practices and delegate authority to the lowest practical level.”
“We view this as a warfighting imperative, empowering commanders to use good judgement to accomplish the mission,” said Wilson’s letter, which also carried the signatures of Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright.
Pot and retirees
Peterson Air Force Base will host retirees at a Saturday event that will give updates on health care, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, and a new topic “the impact of legalization of marijuana on military retirees.”
The event, set for 8 a.m. at The Club on Peterson, will also offer free flu shots.
A couple of hints on legal weed: Don’t bring it on base; don’t ask the feds to buy it.
For info on this event, call Peterson’s Retiree Activities Office at 719-556-7153.
Tops in ordnance
Fort Carson’s bomb-disposal troops got a new boss on Friday when Col. Frank G. Davis II handed command of the 71st Ordnance Group to Col. David K. Green.
Green comes to Fort Carson from Army Training and Doctrine Command where he led bomb disposal experts examining how soldiers in the field are trained and equipped.
