Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.