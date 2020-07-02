An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upperclassman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upper classman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upperclassman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upper classman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE
Cadets wait for the Wings of Blue presentation under the chapel on Denim Days at the Air Force Academy
The Air Force Academy is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among freshmen, according to a school spokesman.
Air Force Academy Public Affairs Deputy Director Michael Kucharek declined to say how many of the basic cadets, who arrived on campus north of Colorado Springs on June 25, have tested positive for the infectious disease.
"There is not an exact count but I can say it is far lower than what it says on social media," he said, referring to posts online that apparently claim more than 100 basic cadets have tested positive.
"We have a solid medical response plan in place. We are working very closely with our public health professionals and following guidelines from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control."
Upperclassman Teresa Kozak yells at the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, during the In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet socially distances himself as he wait for the next stage of the In-Processing Day Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual Air Force Academy tradition was altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upper classman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An incoming cadet takes some hand sanitizer from an upperclassman before being sworn in as a cadet Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria speaks to a group of incoming cadets before they were sworn in Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A member of the incoming class of 2024 wears a face mask and stands 6 feet apart from her classmates as they are sworn in as cadets Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An upperclassman yells at an incoming cadet from a safe distance during In-Processing Day Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen yell at the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen yell at the incoming cadets as they march up the Core Values Ramp Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, during the In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Incoming cadets run from the bus to the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen inspect the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen inspect the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen inspect the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen inspect the incoming cadets on the footprints that were spaced 6 feet apart Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Upperclassmen yell at the incoming cadets as they march up the Core Values Ramp Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A Pulitzer Prize-winning special report by The Gazette
A Gazette investigation shows an increasing number of soldiers, including wounded combat veterans, are being kicked out of the service for misconduct, often with no benefits, as the Army downsizes after a decade of war.