The Air Force Academy is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among freshmen, according to a school spokesman.

Air Force Academy Public Affairs Deputy Director Michael Kucharek declined to say how many of the basic cadets, who arrived on campus north of Colorado Springs on June 25, have tested positive for the infectious disease.

"There is not an exact count but I can say it is far lower than what it says on social media," he said, referring to posts online that apparently claim more than 100 basic cadets have tested positive.

"We have a solid medical response plan in place. We are working very closely with our public health professionals and following guidelines from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control."

During in-processing for the nearly 1,200 men and women entering the academy, school officials emphasized the safeguards it had put in place to prevent a spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 120,000 Americans.

Those included keeping the so-called doolies 6 feet apart in formations and wearing masks.