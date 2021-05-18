Colorado Springs residents should expect traffic disruptions and some brief delays in service at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday morning as Academy personnel conduct an emergency response exercise on the base, according to a news release.
The exercise is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon and will evaluate base readiness through a variety of emergency scenarios, officials said.
Morning commuters may experience short delays at the Academy’s north and south gates, and people who live and work on academy grounds should expect to see emergency vehicles and crews Wednesday morning.
“We ask our military members, military families and community members for their patience,” the release stated.