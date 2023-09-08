The Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates raised $270 million 16 months earlier than planned as part of a multi-year campaign to fund numerous initiatives, such as a new cyber innovation center, an honors program and Falcon Stadium.

The fundraising goal for the campaign, called Defining our Future, was increased to $300 million this week to support some of those key projects, a news release said.

“Thanks to the support of nearly 18,000 donors, including more than 11,000 graduates, we’re proud to reach the original fundraising goal 16 months ahead of schedule. A lot of work remains, however, to fully fund key Academy projects and broaden graduate participation in the campaign. That’s why we are increasing the goal,” said Alex Gilbert, chairman of the Air Force Academy Foundation board of directors and an alumnus in the release.

Reaching the impressive fundraising goal of $270 million came down to several factors, said Kelly Banet, senior vice president for development at the Foundation in an interview. She noted that donors tend to have a strong sense of duty to prepare cadets for tomorrow's challenges and donors often have a passion for the programs they support.

The campaign started in 2018 and will continue through 2024 to supplement federal support the Academy receives.

"Private philanthropy enhances what the government is able to provide," Banet said.

For example, the campaign is helping to fund the programming and staff for the new Institute for Future Conflict, focused on preparing cadets for challenges such as artificial intelligence that will change warfare.

The new Madera Cyber Innovation Center still under construction will receive new technology through the donations and the gifts support the Martinson Honors Program aimed at creating a community of warrior scholars, Banet said, among many other projects.

The campaign is also aiming to pay off $20 million in bonds used to fund the new Hotel Polaris under construction outside the Academy's north gate in order to accelerate taking ownership of the building. When the hotel is paid off, it will be gifted to the Association of Graduates and the Foundation to provide funding for the school, she said.

"It will be transformative for the Air Force Academy," she said.

But that transfer is a long-term goal, she said.

In the short term, through the end of the campaign, the nonprofits are aiming to increase engagement among alumni, not only in giving but in activities such as attending class reunions, volunteering, mentoring cadets and graduates, getting involved with a chapter or affinity group, and joining the Association of Graduates.

“Philanthropy is an expression of one’s values, and the message donors have sent thus far is clear,” said Mark Hille, president of the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation in a news release. “They feel strongly about the Academy’s mission and its vital role in our nation’s defense."