A court-martial has been scheduled Monday for an Air Force Academy sergeant accused of attempted murder and 10 counts of assault, academy officials announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Mariano Jackson, assigned to the academy's 10th Surgical Operations Squadron, is accused of a series of assaults between 2016 and 2019, most of which involve a victim described as his "intimate partner."

Jackson is accused of violating Article 80 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice for attempted murder, the news release read. He also faces charges that he failed to register a rifle and a pistol that he kept in on-base housing, and that he threatened a victim.

Several of the charges stem from a single incident on April 24. Prosecutors claim Jackson confronted his partner with a firearm, grabbed the alleged victim and choked her before covering her mouth and nose with his hands, court papers say.

The most serious charge against Jackson could put him behind bars for up to eight years. The other assault counts could bring between three months and three years.