A U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant accused of two counts of assault and two more of sexual assault will face court-martial next week.
Senior Master Sgt. Nicholaus A. Stopfer, with the U.S. Air Force’s 10th Dental Squadron, will face court-martial on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Air Force Academy.
There, he will face accusations of raping, strangling, and biting a woman who hasn’t been identified without her consent on several different occasions in Oklahoma City in 2018.
Stopfer is also accused of similar acts on several different occasions in 2019, but court records didn't say where in the continental United States those incidents happened.
Oftentimes, court-martials include a jury made up of members of the military, and who can convict with a two-thirds vote. However, defendants can also choose to be tried solely by a judge.
Military rape convictions can carry a life term, but there are no mandatory minimum penalties.
In the 2020-2021 school year, the Air Force Academy received 41 reports of sexual assault, up one from the previous academic year, although a Pentagon report said that the defense department's military academies had made strides in tackling that problem.