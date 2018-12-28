A crew at the Air Force Academy airfield just got a big thanks for doing one of the service’s most thankless jobs.
The nine workers who manage the academy’s airfield and the Bullseye Auxiliary Field near Ellicott earned top honors this month from Air Force Education and Training Command for keeping the runways and taxiways in top shape.
The Ronald B. McCarthy Airfield Management Facility of the Year Award recognized the crew for keeping the busiest airfield of its kind on the planet functioning during $2 million in runway rehabilitation.
The academy’s airfields handle an estimated 250,000 sorties per year — individual flights where cadets lean to soar in gliders, jump from planes in the parachute program or take to the skies in powered craft.
“I like to call it our three-ring circus,” joked Don Alexander, who leads the airfield management team.
All those jumps and flights make the academy’s field the busiest in the world operating solely under visual flight rules. Getting all those flights in for the school’s 4,000 cadets is hard enough without construction work that limits runway use.
The work of Alexander and his team is largely behind the scenes. Their whole job is to fix things in such a manner that their work goes nearly unnoticed.
“Their dedication and hard work, largely behind the scenes and often overlooked, clearly enables everything we do,” explained Col. Joel De Boer, who heads the academy’s 306th Flying Training Group. “This well-deserved award highlights to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Air Education and Training Command, and the Air Force, their excellence in all they do.”
The work of Alexander’s team is far from over. There are more renovations ahead for the airfield and they are also bringing a new program to eliminate wildlife hazards and bird strikes.
And Alexander says his crew has a job that’s bigger than just keeping the airfield safe. They are also teaching the next generation of officers about what it takes to run the place, lessons those officers could need someday in combat.
“The folks who come here are the best of the best,” Alexander said. “They expect a lot, and we always deliver by a lot of interaction and a lot of teaching.”
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240 Twitter: @xroederx