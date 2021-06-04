An Air Force officer will face a court-martial at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Monday after allegations of sexual and professional misconduct, according to a news release from the Academy.
Maj. Elaine Christian is accused of several violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including “abusive sexual contact,” abuse of a leadership position, and dereliction of duty, the release stated.
In 2019, while working at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Christian was accused of groping a female trainee on at least two occasions. She was also accused of buying alcohol for underage cadets at the Academy and of having an unduly familiar relationship with a subordinate, according to case records.
The court-martial may be postponed or rescheduled if circumstances warrant, officials said.