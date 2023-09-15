The Air Force Academy's north gate will have traffic lanes closed during the construction of a new pedestrian bridge that will connect the new visitor center to the new hotel.

GE Johnson started construction on both buildings in June 2022. The 375-room hotel is expected to be the first part of the project to open late next year. The Hosmer Visitor Center may open in 2025, according to Gazette reporting from July.

During construction of the bridge connecting the two buildings, only one lane will be open to enter or depart the academy's north gate on specific dates, a news release said.

Lane reduction is expected, Sept. 16-29, Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 16-Nov. 3.

On Nov. 10, the gate will be closed to all traffic while the bridge deck is installed.

During Air Force football games, all lanes will be open.