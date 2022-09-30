The U.S. Air Force Academy's new $41 million visitor center will bear the name of the academy's first graduate.

Academy officials, graduates and supporters celebrated Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bradley C. Hosmer during a dedication ceremony at the future site Friday afternoon, hosted by the Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates.

"The name of the visitor center pays homage to one of our most distinguished graduates," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent, said of Hosmer in a written statement. "... I can think of no more fitting way to welcome visitors through an exciting new front door of our academy."

The event included a cornerstone unveiling with Hosmer and his spouse, Zita, as well as Colorado Springs residents Jerry and Pam Bruni.

The Brunis gifted $5.5 million to the Air Force Academy Foundation to support the dedication and "provide immersive and engaging displays and exhibits to enhance the visitor experience at the Hosmer Visitor Center," a news release states.

The donation included $500,000 to support Air Force Academy Foundation operations and is the "lead component" of nearly $16 million in financial support paying for the visitor center's infrastructure and the TrueNorth Commons development at the academy's north entrance, officials said in the release. Site work began this year on the $500 million, 57-acre complex that includes the new Hosmer Visitor Center, a 375-room hotel and conference center, and 30,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space. The visitor center, which broke ground in July, will be the first TrueNorth Commons project to open in 2024.

Hosmer, class of 1959, is the Air Force Academy's first graduate and earned top honors that year. He was also the first academy graduate to earn the prestigious international Rhodes scholarship and the first graduate to serve as superintendent of the academy, from 1991 to 1994.

Hosmer served in the Vietnam War early in his military career, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He has served in various staff positions such as vice director of the Joint Staff and Air Force inspector general.

During his tenure as superintendent, Hosmer led the development of the academy's core values: "Integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do."

Hosmer also oversaw the Center for Character and Leadership Development's creation.

"He's still going strong in service," said Jerry Bruni, a 1970 academy graduate who serves with Hosmer on the Air Force Academy Foundation's board of directors. "What an example."

When complete, the new visitor center will feature architecture designed to look like wings in flight. Exhibits will blend advanced technology and storytelling "to illustrate a day in an Air Force Academy cadet's life, as well as a cadet's four-year journey from inprocessing to graduation," the release states.

The visitor center will be an official Colorado Welcome Center, where people can find travel information, area-specific brochures and free travel consultation and advice.