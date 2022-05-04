The Air Force Academy announced on Wednesday the death of a cadet from complications caused by a fall last month.

Cadet 4th Class Christopher Scott Ryong Adams suffered "severe injuries" in a fall on April 23 during personal recreation, according to Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga.

Conner Adams, who said he is Ryong's brother, posted on Facebook that Ryong fractured his skull during an electric skateboarding accident.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said in a release. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School.

"He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force."

Following his brother's death, Conner Adams shared some kind words on Facebook:

"It's unreal for me to imagine life without brother(S). It's always been you, me and colsen (sic). I had never thought it would EVER be different. But like I told you at your bedside, don't worry about us," he said. "I know you're prolly thinking the things you're seeing right now is probably unreal. That's how it feels for us too. I love you little brother. We will see you again."