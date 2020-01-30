Superintendent Lt. Gen. John Rosa told me it was his "biggest challenge" at the Air Force Academy in 2004.

In 2008, the next superintendent, Lt. Gen. John Regni pledged to stamp it out.

“We must have a positive learning environment and at its basis is to have one that’s free from discrimination and assault,” Regni told me.

In 2012, academy boss Lt. Gen. Mike Gould wanted it eliminated. "One sex assault is one too many," he told me.

In 2015, Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, the academy's first female superintendent, said the academy remained committed to stamping out sexual assault, but noted that "less than 1 percent of all cadets even have significant disciplinary issues."

This week, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria echoed his star-wearing, bemedaled predecessors.

"The bottom line is that one sexual assault is too many, and a culture and climate that allows any prevalence of these harassing and assaultive behaviors is corrosive to our academy and our military's ability to accomplish its mission," he told me.

For 17 years I have covered the academy, through five superintendents. And, while they were all highly qualified, dedicated and hard-working, none of them won their battle against sexual assault.

The failure was highlighted again in a Pentagon report that revealed a still-alarming number of sexual assault reports -- 130 -- at the nation's service academies during the academic year that ended in June.

Air Force had 40 reports.

And with just 12 percent of cadets reporting sexual assaults, the problem is far larger -- an estimated 293 unreported attacks at the Air Force Academy alone and 1,083 unreported attacks across the nation's service academies, and 953 of those victims suffer in silence, according to Pentagon estimates.

It's not that Air Force has a lock on ineffectiveness. Superintendents from West Point and the Naval Academy have pledged to end sexual assault in the past 17 years, and they failed, too.

I have covered dozens of courts-martial in the academy's Harmon Hall courtroom. The tales are gut-wrenching.

A young, clean-cut high school superstar sits at the defense table flanked by lawyers. On the witness stand, a young, clean-cut high school superstar holds back tears while describing the worst day of their life.

They both were full of potential and too often they are ruined by what happened in just a few minutes.

I do not know how the military can fix it. I'm having enough of a hard time protecting my own kids and I don't envy the men and women at the academy charged with protecting 4,000 of them.

I have seen the common factors in the academy's sexual assault cases.

Booze is most prevalent. Back in the days when I covered the courts-martial alongside reporters from The Denver Post and the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News, we reporters counted the number of alcoholic beverages that would be elicited in testimony.

I have also seen that the blurry line of consent is almost always a factor. I have watched jurors and judges mull whether an embrace or kiss was actually a green light.

Lawmakers have created reforms. The Air Force Academy has stacked program on program to warn cadets of the dangers and consequences of what can happen in a dorm room, on a team trip or in the backseat of a Toyota.

But there's a simple issue. And the the military can't fix it. The academies are full of young Americans and sexual assault is an American problem.

Young people are raised in a world of sexual spontaneity in movies and across the spectrum of our culture. You don't watch actors pause and ask "Do you want to do this?" before they are shown horizontal in a bedroom.

But popular culture is also not to blame.

We are.

Relatives and mentors have too often let down young people and this country by not teaching kids how intimacy and love really work.

Yes, I hate the sex talk. Still, I have tried to do my part as a father of two teenagers, Laura and William.

They dread the days when I come home from yet another sexual assault court-martial and remind them again of my rules:

Unless you are both sober, don't do it. If you have been drinking, keep your pants on and head home. Love will wait until your hangover has cleared.

No one has ever lost a boyfriend or girlfriend by asking permission. So, if your date heads in that direction, ask: Can I hug you? Can I kiss you?

And someday, probably too soon for me, my kids will contemplate more intimacy. And that absolutely requires permission.

It's trite, but no means no.

If someone says 'no,' that means stop what you are doing.

If you don't give permission, say 'no' and run like hell. Fight back, and report it.

Yes, we are in a society where sex has become more casual.

But old rules apply. And if you know someone who is reaching that age, be a patriot, and teach them those rules. It may save our military and win future battles.