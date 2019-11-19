The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs announced longer visitation hours and access through both gates for civilian visitors starting Tuesday.

Visitation hours are now from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Previously, the installation was open to visitors from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are proud to be part of a growing Colorado Springs and Front Range community - an exceptional place to live, work, learn and serve,” Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria told Gazette news partner KKTV.

“The supportive relationships and partnerships we enjoy here are a privilege, and we want this community to feel equally welcome at our academy. The expansion of our visiting hours is a step in that direction.”

In addition to allowing civilian visitors more time at the academy, those without DOD credentials will now be able to use both gates, not just the north gate. Visitors will still have to have a valid driver's license, proof of insurance and registration.

“Colorado Springs is crucial to our mission,” Silveria said. “We would not be able to graduate 1,000 cadets every year if not for the incredible community partnership that we share with the Front Range community. We’re open to the DOD community, our friends, our civic partners, and our extended civilian family members who may not have DOD credentials.”